Police investigate deadly domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after one man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Fairfax County Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the domestic-related shooting happened in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue.

Investigators told WUSA9 that a 19-year-old allegedly shot his mother's boyfriend, killing him. The big question for police is whether the shooting is justified or not.

Neighbor Agnes Zuniga says her daughter heard the gunshots.

“It’s one thing when you see it on TV. NCIS or Crime scene shows like that. Or you hear about it on the news," said Zuniga. "But it’s another thing when it’s your neighbor or your friends. It’s very difficult.”

Police say the 19-year-old is cooperating with officers.

According to police, the man's mother was also injured in the shooting, but it is unclear how or who injured her.

Terrible situation here. “Domestic-related” shooting has left one adult man dead and another adult woman injured. Suspect in custody. 7900 block of Janna Lee Ave. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/GRopWfSoEV — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) September 18, 2021