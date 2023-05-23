Germantown shooting under investigation

The suspect in this case has not yet been apprehended.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a shooting in Germantown.

At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call regarding the shooting in the 19000 block of Misty Meadow Terrace.

Police say one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening after being shot.

Investigators claim the suspect in this case has yet to be apprehended.

Detectives have not said whether or not the victim and suspect were known to each other.

There is no word yet as to a motive or what happened in the moments before the shooting.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

A popular restaurant on the Wharf in Southwest D.C. has suddenly closed its doors. Moon Rabbit, a Vietnamese restaurant headed by James Beard Award-nominated chef Kevin Tien, closed for good following dinner service on Monday.

Local union leaders say the surprising closure was because hospitality workers were trying to unionize at the restaurant, which shares space with the InterContinental Hotel at the Wharf.