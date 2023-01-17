2 teens charged in pair of smash-and-grab burglaries at sneaker store in Leesburg

A police investigation revealed two teens charged in a November burglary had previously burglarized the same business earlier that month.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEESBURG, Va. — Two teenagers have been charged in connection to a pair of burglaries that took place days apart in November at the same sneaker store in Leesburg, Virginia, according to Leesburg police.

Shortly before 7 a.m., officers with the Leesburg Police Department responded to the Restocked Sneakers located on Madison Trade Plaza Southeast and found a shattered plate glass window on Nov. 17.

Police said a group of teens shattered the business' plate glass window and took off with an undetermined amount of property from the business. Dana Green, the owner of Restocked Sneakers, estimated $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the first break-in. The discarded merchandise was later found nearby in Raflo Park on Harrison Street Southeast near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail.

Ten days later, Green told WUSA9 she received another call that a window was broken at her store. Leesburg Police officers arrived at Restocked Sneakers after receiving multiple reports of loud banging noises and teens fleeing on foot from the store.

A group of teenagers - between the ages of 14 to 16 - shattered the business' plate glass window and stole another undetermined amount of property from the business, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Officers established a perimeter, and shortly after, apprehended five teens they believed were connected to the burglary, police said. A sixth teen was identified following the investigation.

Leesburg police officers recovered the stolen merchandise from the teens and inside a vehicle, they had used. Detectives say the vehicle the teenagers used in the heist belonged to a family member of one of the teenagers, and that the car had been taken without consent.

A police investigation revealed two of those teens were involved in both burglaries at the same sneaker store.