Police search for suspects caught on video during smash-and-grab burglary in DC

An incident report from DC Police says the burglars got away with more than $142,000 worth of merchandise.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for four people caught on camera smashing display cases and making off with merchandise from an eyeglass store in Southwest D.C. over the weekend.

Police are investigating the smash-and-grab burglary that happened on Sunday around 3 p.m. at Georgetown Optician at the D.C. Wharf. That's when the four people entered the store. One of the people used a hammer to smash a glass case. Then they are seen on surveillance cameras putting merchandise in bags and running off down the street.

The store's owner told police two people entered the store wanting to see a pair of Cartier glasses before one of them pulled out a hammer and began smashing the case. The other person started loading glasses into a bag they brought along.

DC Police released the surveillance video of the incident in hopes that someone will recognize one or more of the people involved. All of them are wearing black with their faces covered.

Virginia, Maryland and at least 22 other states are aiming to slow down a disturbing trend of organized "grab and go" robberies by making it more difficult for thieves to sell stolen goods on major shopping platforms like Amazon, according to the Virginia Retail Federation which is pushing the legislation in the commonwealth.

Maryland is considering similar legislation.

“Our hope is that it will be a deterrent for these organized retail crime rings to stop doing this and realize that it's not going to be so easy anymore to sell on the markets if we can get this through Virginia,” said Jodi Roth of the Virginia Retail Federation.