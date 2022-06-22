x
Crime

Suspect in Tysons Corner Center shooting turns himself in, police say

Noah Settles, who uses the stage name "No Savage," was wanted by police after allegedly opening fire inside the mall Saturday. No one was injured in the shooting.

A D.C.-based rapper has turned himself in to police days after a shooting at Tysons Corner Center

Noah Settles, who uses the stage name "No Savage," was wanted by police after allegedly opening fire inside the mall Saturday. 

The mall was evacuated and temporarily closed after the shooting on the second floor. No one was injured in the shooting but police say three people were treated for injuries that happened while the mall was being evacuated.

In a tweet Wednesday, Fairfax County Police confirmed Settles had turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. 

Police have previously said Settles faces multiple charges including, attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He has two previous gun possession arrests on his record.

Three people were treated for minor injuries during the evacuation.

