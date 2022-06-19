Fairfax County Police seeking suspect after shots fired in Tysons Corner Center

Saturday's incident led to an evacuation and temporarily closed the mall.

TYSONS, Va. — Fairfax County Police have released information on a suspect wanted in connection with Saturday's incident at Tysons Corner Center.

The mall was evacuated Saturday afternoon and temporarily closed after multiple shots were fired on the second floor. No one was injured in the shooting, but police say three people were treated for injuries due to the evacuation.

Police allege that Noah Settles got into a fight with another group at the mall, pulled out a gun and fired multiple times. Settles allegedly drove away from Tysons mall in a black Cadillac with DC tags GK0174. He's considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Settles is not currently in custody but police say he faces multiple charges including, attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

“We will find, we will capture and we will hold accountable the persons involved for this melee," FCPD Chief Kevin Davis said.

Those with information on Settles' whereabouts are asked to call 911 or Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.