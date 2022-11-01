18-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of 19-year-old

Investigators now believe Luis Miguel Utrera was shot to death during a drug-related robbery. Andres Aguilar, 18, is charged with first and second-degree murder.

An 18-year-old Maryland resident has been arrested and charged in the death of 19-year-old Luis Miguel Utrera, who was found dead in a car in November, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Investigators now believe Utrera's death was a drug-related robbery gone wrong.

Officers from the PGPD and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Andres Aguilar, 18, on Jan. 19 in connection to the fatal shooting of Utrera. The victim was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a crashed car on Nov. 17 near the intersection of Underwood Street and 40th Avenue in University Park. He had a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aguilar is charged with first and second-degree murder and other related charges. He is currently being held in DC Police custody until he can be extradited to Prince George's County.