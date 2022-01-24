1 dead, 2 injured from shooting in District Heights Sunday, police say

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A man is dead and two people are injured after a shooting Sunday evening in District Heights, Md.
A spokesperson for Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) told WUSA9 that officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Kipling Parkway for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one man dead and a woman injured. PGPD tweeted that the woman was taken to the hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening.
Police said that a third victim—a man—with injuries connected to the shooting walked into a local hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
The PGPD spokesperson said typically the area of this shooting falls under the city of District Heights Police Department, but since they didn't have any officers on duty to respond, Prince George's officers responded.
Police do not believe this shooting was random. At this time, they do not have a suspect but they said there is no threat to the community.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
