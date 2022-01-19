Man in jail for murdering Virginia woman now charged with 2 Maryland murders

Prosecutors obtained an indictment for Charles Helem, who is serving a life sentence in Virginia.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 52-year-old man serving a life sentence in a Virginia prison for the 2002 murder of a Chantilly woman has now been charged in two additional cold case murders from 2002 and 1987. Prosecutors obtained indictments Tuesday for Charles Helem in the cases of Eige Sober Adler and Jennifer Landry.

Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department had repeatedly tried to interview Helem after he sent letters in 2010 and 2017 claiming to have knowledge about Landry's murder. He refused all interviews until last fall, when he verbally confessed to the murder of both women.

Jennifer Landry, a 19-year-old from Massachusetts, was found dead in the woods in Mount Rainier, with multiple cut wounds on her neck. Adler, a 37-year-old woman from Kensington, Maryland, was found dead in a parking lot near the Dulles Toll Road on Sept. 9, 1987.

After confessing in September to Landry's murder, he began providing "details only the killer would know" about Adler's death. PGPD detectives contacted the Fairfax County Police Department, who spoke to Helem in October.

"The families of the victims have waited a long time for answers," Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. "We all collectively hope the charges now brought against Helem provide some comfort to these families."

According to FCPD Chief Kevin Davis, Adler's parents died before they could find out what happened to their daughter.

"We hope this indictment brings some sense of closure to her surviving family members and friends," Davis said.

Landry's parents have also died, but she has a child, brother and sister who have all been notified of the indictment against Helem, according to Sergeant gray McDonald, the PGPD cold case unit supervisor.

Helem is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of 37-year-old Patricia Bentley. Police say Bentley was a single mother who was found dead inside her townhome in Chantilly in 2002. Detectives say she was in a relationship with Helem at the time. He was convicted of first degree murder in the 2002 case.

The Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy, along with Chiefs Aziz and Davis, and Steve Descano, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fairfax County, all spoke Wednesday at a joint press conference about the collaboration between departments that led to these indictments.

"This announcement is the culmination of prosecutors and police officers working together and never forgetting about our victims of violence," Braveboy said. "The fact that we are here today speaks to the importance of partnerships across borders."

Davis said detectives are now reviewing other cold cases to see if Helem could have involvement in any other murders. Helem told detectives he was a truck driver, and that he met Landry at a truck stop in D.C., where he claimed she was soliciting sex for money.