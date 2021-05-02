Sunday afternoon in DC sees three shootings in three hours

The violent Sunday afternoon comes hours after a 7-year-old girl was shot in the chest in Northeast DC while out riding a scooter with her family.

WASHINGTON — On Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed six people were shot in three shootings within three hours across the District.

The first of the three took place on 10th and C Northeast. An adult male was found conscious and breathing with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:15 pm, police confirmed.

At about 2:15 pm, MPD said two adult males, conscious and breathing, were taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Tubman Rd. in Southeast. The first adult had a gunshot wound to the back and stomach and the second had a gunshot wound to the bicep.

A third shooting happened, according to police, around 12:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Wheeler Rd. Southeast where three men were shot. Police said two of the men were conscious and breathing, a third was not. Police have not yet released a suspect lookout.

The violent Sunday afternoon comes hours after a 7-year-old girl was shot in the chest in Northeast while out riding a scooter with her family. Police said the young girl is in stable condition.

It has been a violent Sunday in the District.

All but one of the victims was conscious and breathing, no update on that man's condition. pic.twitter.com/wqO85KlSFj — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) May 2, 2021

A lifelong Washingtonian said the crime he's seen lately is unlike anything he's seen in his lifetime.

"It's a whole lot worse than it used to be when I was growing up and I'm 74 years old," Eddie said.