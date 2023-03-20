Students stop man from kidnapping middle schooler at bus stop, police say

Detectives urge anyone who believes that they may be a victim of Jamaal Germany to call 240-773-5400.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he tried to kidnap a child who was waiting for their school bus to arrive in Montgomery County Monday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 30-year-old Jamaal Germany has been charged with attempted kidnapping.

Police say the Community Engagement Officer (CEO) of Redland Middle School received word of an attempted kidnapping just before 8 a.m.

Around 7:20 a.m., the student was standing at a bus stop in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Dr. when Germany allegedly grabbed the child and tried to pull them toward an apartment building.

Several students, who were also waiting for the bus, tried to intervene and the child was able to get away. When the bus arrived, all of the students go on board and alerted staff to what happened.

Investigators later identified Germany as the suspect and he was arrested. He has since been taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Detectives urge anyone who believes that they may be a victim of Germany to call 240-773-5400.