Man facing attempted first-degree murder charged after shooting juvenile in Montgomery County

Damien Fisher was served the arrest warrant at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is currently being held without bond for a different incident.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 29-year-old is facing multiple charges after a juvenile was hospitalized from an August shooting that happened in Montgomery Village, according to police.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to Lost Knife Circle, by Cider Mill Apartments, around 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 16 after a report of a shooting. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the back staircase of the location. Life-saving measures were conducted at the scene before the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Through an investigation, Damien Fisher, of Germantown, was identified as the suspect in the case in September. Detectives also learned that he was also a suspect in a carjacking and kidnapping incident. On Sept. 23, Fisher was arrested for the incident and charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and unauthorized removal of a vehicle, according to police.

More information was gathered after the arrest connecting Fisher to the Aug. 16 shooting. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, charging him with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault on Oct. 4.