Police: Attack on Culpeper County's probation and parole center prompts arson investigation

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police department is looking to find a man who set fire to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) Adult Probation and Parole office building in the Town of Culpeper.

The fire was reportedly set by a person on June 16 around 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Orange Road.

Surveillance video from the building shows the individual light something in his hand and throwing it at a window of the building, said Virginia State Police.

The man was reportedly seen in the surveillance video wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and baggy pants at the time of the incident.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, VSP.

Anyone with any information about this individual is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7742 or contact us by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.