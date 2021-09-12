3 shot inside car at Forestville gas station

One person is dead and two others are hurt after the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another man and child are hurt after a shooting in Forestville, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Police said that the victims were sitting inside a car at a BP gas station located at 7610 Marlboro Pike in Forestville when they were shot just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police found the two men and the child in a car on Addison Road South in District Heights. One of the men had driven the car to the location after the shooting. Police then saw on-scene that all three had been shot, they said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police went on to confirm that the other man and child survived and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

WUSA9 is still working to confirm the name of the person who died and why the shots were fired in the first place.