Friday officer-involved shooting in Gaithersburg | Police yet to confirm injuries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An officer-involved shooting confirmed by police late last night happened in a Gaithersburg McDonald's parking lot, located at 18273 Flower Hill Way.

The WUSA9 crew at the scene said it appeared many shell casings were scattered across the parking lot. Police would not say whether anyone - officer or suspect - had been injured, only that there was no longer a threat to the public.

MCP investigating officer-involved shooting outside in 18200 block of Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg.



PIO enroute. Media staging area in parking lot of 18250 Flower Hill Way.



Watch for police activity in area and avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/yWBiiytCfJ — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 17, 2021

Earlier this year, The Gaithersburg Police Department was investigating a separate incident, where a fatal shooting by its officers on January 8 left one man dead.

Gaithersburg Police Chief Mark Sroka said during a press conference that officers encountered an armed suspect who displayed a handgun, resulting in officers opening fire.

The man that was killed is 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran, according to police. Ocran died from his injuries at the scene. Sroka confirmed to WUSA9 that no officers were injured during the incident. A handgun was also recovered.

Montgomery County Police said preliminary information indicated that four Gaithersburg Police Department officers in plainclothes approached Ocran after getting a report of a man with a handgun. They identified themselves as police officers and Ocran ran away on foot. The officers chased after him and the shooting occurred, police said in a release. It's not clear how many of the four officers opened fire. Montgomery County Police investigators said the officers provided life-saving aid but were not successful.

The Gaithersburg Police Department officers involved in the shooting were identified as Sergeant Willie Delgado, a 17-year veteran of the Department, Corporal Larbi Dakkouni, an 8-year veteran of the Department, and Officers James Doyle and Kyle Khuen, both 5-year veterans of the Department. All four officers are currently assigned to the Special Operations Bureau and work in the Street Crimes Unit.