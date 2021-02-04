x
Crime

Police: Man crashes car with two kids inside after an attempted robbery

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON — Police in Seat Pleasant say a man put the lives of two children in danger following an attempted robbery late Thursday.

The man tried to rob a Taco Bell in the 6200 block of Central Avenue around 11 p.m., according to a tweet from the Seat Pleasant Police Department.

The robbery suspect then jumped in a car to get away. In the car were two young children and a woman, police said. The man crashed happened on C Street near East Capitol Street in Southeast D.C.

A Public Information Officer for Seat Pleasant Police told WUSA9 that the man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, but the woman and two children were not hurt.

The man's injuries were not thought to be serious, police said. He has been taken into custody.

Additional details were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

