Teen stabbed several times in Rockville fight

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are searching for who stabbed a teenager Monday night in Rockville. Detectives believe the teen, thought to be either 16 or 17 years old, was involved in a large fight with other young people.

Rockville City Police Department officers were called to the 700 block of Rockville Pike, near Veterans Park, for a report of assault around 10:30 p.m. Through the course of an investigation, detectives learned that a group of juveniles, who knew each other, met up at an undisclosed location for a fight.

The fight resulted in one teenager being stabbed several times, according to police. That teenager was taken to the hospital where they are said to be in stable condition. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

Detectives are still searching for suspects in this case. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone who may have information that could aid the police investigation are asked to call Rockville Police's Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938 or email detectives@rockvillemd.gov.

This stabbing follows a deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old Waldorf girl at a D.C. McDonald's over the weekend. She was later identified by police as Naima Liggon.