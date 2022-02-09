19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies

Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 1, 2022.

One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old.

The other person shot, still only identified by police as a 30-year-old man, remains in the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. He is expected to survive.

Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge.

In a press conference following the shooting, officials revealed the shooting happened during an undercover operation involving Prince William County Police (PWCPD), Manassas City Police, Manassas Park Police, ATF and the FBI. Members of the multi-agency narcotics task force were conducting an undercover operation into Fentanyl distribution in the area.

During the operation, there was an exchange of gunfire between members of the task force and "people involved in the operation," Prince William County Police said in a press release.

According to officials, two PWCPD detectives and two Manassas City detectives fired their weapons.

The investigation into the shooting continues to be led by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). CIRT investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident.