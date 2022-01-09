x
Police

Two people injured during shooting involving police in Prince William County

Police have not said how many officers were involved or what led up to the shooting.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured during a shooting involving police Thursday night, according to Prince William County Police.

In a press release, officers say the shooting happened in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge.

No officers were hurt in the shooting but two people were shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say there is no active threat to the community. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

