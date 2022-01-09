Two people injured during shooting involving police in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured during a shooting involving police Thursday night, according to Prince William County Police.
In a press release, officers say the shooting happened in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge.
No officers were hurt in the shooting but two people were shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Police have not said how many officers were involved or what led up to the shooting.
Officials say there is no active threat to the community.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
READ NEXT:
- Woman shot inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro station
- Contee: Officers needed in schools to reduce violence after recent shootings involving teens
- Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting cop on Jan. 6 in effort to 'undo' election
- Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
- Teens make up two-thirds of those arrested for carjacking in DC; Breaking down the numbers
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on charges of shooting two students outside a charter school in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.