Police investigating homicide in Bladensburg

Police say one man was found shot to death inside an apartment in Bladensburg, Maryland Wednesday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince Georges County Police are working an active homicide case in the 5300 block of Quincy Place after a man was found dead inside an apartment on Wednesday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were summoned to the area of Quincy Place in an unincorporated section of Bladensburg, Maryland for a welfare check request.

When police arrived they found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are looking for any information that the public may have on this case. They are still working to establish a motive. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

