Police searching for suspects in deadly Southeast DC shooting

Police say a man was found shot in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road SE early Friday.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was found shot in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning.

A Metropolitan Police Department watch commander in D.C.'s 7th District said a citizen called 911 to report the man shot in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road.

When a patrol unit arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering potentially fatal injuries. Police say aid was rendered, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not offered any information about a suspect or possible motive for this shooting.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

The victim in this case has not yet been identified by police.