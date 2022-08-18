District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any information about suspects in this case and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is the latest homicide investigation following a spate of violence over the span of a week in the county. Ten people were killed in a series of shootings and a stabbing.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy released a statement Monday regarding the homicides over the weekend, expressing her horror at the loss of life.

"The gun violence that took the lives of several individuals over the weekend, simply put, is devastating," she said, adding that her office will be working closely with law enforcement and that they had a 98% homicide conviction rate in 2021. "It is heartbreaking to this community and loved ones of those lost senselessly to violence . . . I want to assure the families of victims and the community at large that we continue to prioritize these cases and our team works diligently to support the families involved in these tragedies."