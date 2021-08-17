x
Crime

Police: Woman arrested for rape of 14-year-old boy in Frederick

Officers say they learned about the sexual abuse after a nearby doctor's office contacted them to make a complaint.

FREDERICK, Md. — Police have arrested a woman they say repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old boy over the course of a year.

According to Frederick Police, 43-year-old Evelyn Gomez Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday.

Officers say they learned about the sexual abuse after a nearby doctor's office contacted them to make a complaint. 

Gutierrez allegedly had sex with the teen on several occasions, according to a press release from Frederick police. 

Gutierrez has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense. 

