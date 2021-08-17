Police: Woman arrested for rape of 14-year-old boy in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Police have arrested a woman they say repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old boy over the course of a year.
According to Frederick Police, 43-year-old Evelyn Gomez Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday.
Officers say they learned about the sexual abuse after a nearby doctor's office contacted them to make a complaint.
Gutierrez allegedly had sex with the teen on several occasions, according to a press release from Frederick police.
Gutierrez has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense.
READ NEXT:
- Lawsuit accuses music icon Bob Dylan of sexually abusing underage girl in 1965
- Virginia man charged with six felonies for sexual assaults from 20 years ago
- DC girl, 14, charged with luring victims to armed robberies and carjackings through dating app
- Virginia man arrested for sending sexually explicit messages to 13-year-old girl
Right now, girls as young as 15 years old can get married in the state of Maryland. As other states pass landmark reforms to stop child marriage, Maryland has failed to act. (March 14, 2020)
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.