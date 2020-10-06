Mickey Lee Bradshaw was arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl, then trying to meet up with her.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — One man faces a few felony charges after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl.

Mickey Lee Bradshaw, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of use of a computer or electronics to solicit a child.

Detectives started looking into the case on June 1 after learning about an online exchange between a 13-year-old girl and an unknown person.

On June 9, deputies and detectives went to an area in Franklin where the person and the girl were supposed to meet.

When Bradshaw arrived, deputies confirmed he was the one talking with the girl and was taken into custody.