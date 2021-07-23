Virginia man charged with six felonies for sexual assaults from 20 years ago

A Winchester man has been charged for sexual assaults that occurred between 1999 and 2001.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 48-year-old Winchester man has been charged with six felonies for sexual assaults, that police say occurred between 1991 and 2001.

Fairfax County Detectives began their investigation into Rigoberto Garcia Nolasco in May after a victim said that there was sexual contact that occurred back in 2001.

According to the police department, detectives determined Rigoberto Garcia Nolasco lived in the 13300 block of Schwenger Place in Herndon where he provided piano lessons to the victim.

Officials say he did not have a business associated with the piano lessons and provided lessons to other juveniles through community contacts.

The Fairfax County police department said that during the course of the investigation, detectives identified two additional victims that were involved in this case.

Man charged with sex offenses from 20 years ago. #FCPDhttps://t.co/18IbYBYQvC pic.twitter.com/GmLYC1TOn4 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 23, 2021

On Tuesday, detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Crimes Squad arrested Garcia Nolasco and charged him with indecent liberties with a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual assault and three counts of animate object sexual penetration. Garcia Nolasco was held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Garcia Nolasco moved to Maryland in the early 2000s, and detectives have not yet confirmed if he continued to provide piano lessons after moving.

Victim specialists from the Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victims receive appropriate resources and assistance.

Anyone with information about this case or believe Garcia Nolasco had inappropriate contact with them or their child to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.