1 hospitalized after 3 students found with 'dangerous' substance-laced food in Charles County schools

Police said one boy ingested THC-laced gummies

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Three teens were found with laced food suspected of containing drugs in Charles County schools this week

The incidents happened at two different schools. One 12-grade boy at Thomas Stone High School was taken to the hospital Wednesday after ingesting what police believe to be THC-infused gummy candy -- the psychoactive ingredient in weed.

Police put out a release explaining that the student had to be taken to the hospital after becoming ill while taking the gummies.

"Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting drugs or unknown substances; accidental poisoning is a risk," the letter states.

Police also included a photo of the confiscated edible so that parents can familiarize themselves with what it may look like in the future.

"They come in many shapes and sizes and often look like gummies and other candy," police said.

Two other students at St. Charles High School on Thursday were questioned when a teacher saw one student leaving to meet a car in the parking lot.

The teacher soon called an administrator and reported that they thought the student was picking up food from Door Dash. However, after an investigation, the school district learned that the student went outside to meet another student who was not at school that day to "pick up a delivery of cake," according to an emailed letter sent to families.

"Two sandwich baggies containing crushed cake/brownies were confiscated and field-tested by our SRO. Preliminary results indicate the cake is laced with an illegal substance," the letter continues, adding that the substance is being tested further in order to accurately determine what it was. "Please talk with your child about the seriousness of possessing drugs and other dangerous items at school . . . CCPS also has a See Something, Say Something confidential online safety reporting tool at https://www.ccboe.com/community/see-something-say-something. Reports are kept confidential and shared with the appropriate school staff and police."