Police: Two people seriously injured after shooting in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg Police are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.
According to a spokesperson from Fredericksburg Police, the shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. at an apartment in the 1100 block of Tuckahoe Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders took the man and woman to a nearby hospital for help. Both remain in critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information or a possible motive for the shooting. Officers have not identified either of the victims in the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (540) 373-3122. Anonymous tips can also send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.
