Man, girl hospitalized in Southeast DC shooting

A man told police he had been shot, when they went to investigate, they found a girl who was also shot

WASHINGTON — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after reporting they had been shot Tuesday night in Southeast D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department officers said a man ran into a the 7th District police station and said he was shot in the left thigh and arm around 11:30 p.m. Officers rendered first aid and he was taken to an area hospital in stable condition according to police.

When patrol officers went to the scene where the man said the shooting had happened, near 24th and Hartford Street Southeast, police say they found a juvenile female at the fire station near Irving Street Southeast who said she had also been shot.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is in stable condition, according to police. Police did not say where the girl had been shot.

While investigating the scene, police found a number of shell casings. The investigation is still underway. Police are working to figure out exactly what led up to the shootings, and searching for anyone who may be involved.

Anyone who may have information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.