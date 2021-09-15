Man found lying in the street shot three times, DC homicide detectives investigating

There is no word yet on a motive or suspects in this case.

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man was found shot in the street there early Wednesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of First Street, Southeast. Someone called the police to report a person lying in the street. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, shot twice in the chest and once in the stomach.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but he was pronounced dead there. The victim has not yet been identified by police.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation, collect evidence and conduct interviews.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive in this case and establish suspects in the deadly shooting.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.