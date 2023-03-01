18-year-old arrested at Montgomery County high school for armed robbery in Gaithersburg

Police arrested an 18-year-old high school student for holding a knife at a clerk and stealing money from a cash register in Gaithersburg, Maryland, police said.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An 18-year-old was arrested at a high school in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last month, officials said.

Officers with the Rockville City Police came to Richard Montgomery High School to arrest the student, Jeffrey Gabriel Johnson of Rockville, Maryland, on Monday, Feb. 27. Johnson, police said, was taken into custody without incident.

Officers for the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the Summit Shell Station located at 15 South Summit Avenue in Gaithersburg for the report of an armed robbery around 9:52 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

Police said two Black men entered the gas station, and one of the men pulled out a knife from his waistband. The men went behind the counter, held the knife to the clerk, and demanded that they open the cash register, according to Montgomery County Police.

The clerk opened the register, and the man stole an undisclosed amount of money from the drawer, officials said. Both men then ran from the store after the armed robbery.

Montgomery County Police detectives identified the man that held the knife to the clerk as Johnson, officials said. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for armed robbery, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.