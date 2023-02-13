Beaten and robbed | Uber driver, passengers held at gunpoint in Northwest DC

An Uber driver and their passenger were robbed and assaulted at gunpoint after being hit by a group of armed robbers in a vehicle in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — A group of armed robbers is on the loose after police say they crashed into the rear end of a Uber, before holding the driver and passengers at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Northwest D.C.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of 11th Street and Euclid Street in Northwest D.C. around 3:33 a.m. after receiving reports of an armed robbery in progress.

The victims told officers they were sitting at the red light when the vehicle was rear-ended by another car with multiple individuals inside. The suspects got out of the vehicle and surrounded the Uber with guns pointed at them, the police report reads. The individuals demanded the driver and passengers get out of the car.

One of the passengers saw the suspects with weapons and got out of the car before calling the police, according to the police report. He stated the incident happened so fast. Police say that passenger had no apparent injuries during the time of the incident.

The group of individuals stole the Uber driver's car, then assaulted the driver numerous times before stealing $3,600 in cash and diamond chains valued at $8,000 from him after he refused to open his door, according to the police report. The driver was treated by EMS 24 and taken to a hospital.

The second passenger was "incoherent" and stated that he was robbed, police say. That person was treated by EMS28 and taken to a local hospital.