Woman fatally shot in car in front of 2 children, DC police say

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known by police.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast D.C. Thursday night that left a woman dead.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Benning Road Northeast around 6 p.m. and found a woman unconscious and not breathing. She was confirmed dead by MPD around 8:30 p.m.

Police told WUSA9 that the woman was shot while in a car with two small children.

MPD tweeted that two men were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting westbound toward Gales Street Northeast. The tweet included lookout information with what police say is a description of the two individuals.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE.. Lookout for (2) black, males wearing all black, last seen fleeing westbound towards Gales Street N.E. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 10, 2022

The investigation has caused traffic closures in D.C. around the 700 block of 18th Street Northeast between Benning Road and Gales Street Northeast in both directions.

Police and DC Fire and EMS are directing traffic, which is subject to change.

The two children present for the shooting are safe, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.