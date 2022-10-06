Police investigating fatal shooting in District Heights with three shot, one dead

The overnight triple shooting comes just three days after another triple shooting left people scrambling at Iverson Mall in nearby Hillcrest Heights.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Three days after multiple people were shot at Iverson Mall, Prince George's County Police are once again investigating a triple shooting near a shopping center, this time the crime being fatal.

PGPD confirmed to WUSA9 that they were called to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive in District Heights, MD, around 1:30 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. The location is near the Ritchie Station Marketplace in a nearby residential neighborhood.

According to police, two adult males were found on the scene following the shooting. Another adult male was found a short time later nearby at the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road. All three were transported to local hospital, where two remain in critical condition.

One adult male has been confirmed dead from gunshot wounds following life-saving efforts from Prince George's EMS technicians.

We are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1700 block Forest Park Drive in District Heights. pic.twitter.com/HeiGBgDiad — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 13, 2022

If anyone has any information on this shooting, PGPD asks that they please call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.