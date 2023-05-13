Police investigate homicide in Southeast DC

Detectives say 23-year-old Romello Hammond was shot and killed Friday night.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in Southeast D.C.

Romello Hammond was pronounced dead following the shooting at 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Varney Street Southeast.

WUSA9 spoke to neighbors who say they heard gunshots and then witnessed police in the area until 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

One community member said it happened in an alley located just steps away from a senior living facility.

A man in his 70s said this is typically a quiet neighborhood, but lately, there have been several incidents involving guns. He said at his age, he wants to just enjoy his life but the violence makes it almost impossible. He wants the city to take action because he doesn't even want to leave the senior living facility after it gets dark at night.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this homicide investigation. Anyone who may have information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

The location of this homicide is less than two miles away from another shooting that happened less than ten hours later at 6:33 a.m. on Saturday.

A teenager was shot in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE. Police say that boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.