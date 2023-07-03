18-year-old killed in elementary school parking lot shooting was driver in deadly Upper Marlboro crash

Passenger 18-year-old Cayliy Haygood died in the March crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County say the man found shot dead in an elementary school parking lot on Thursday was also the driver in a March crash that claimed the life of a Wise High School student.

On Thursday evening, police were called to the 2300 block of Ritchie Road in Forestville, an unincorporated area in Prince George's County, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of a complex shared by North Forestville Elementary School and North Forestville Community Center. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police later identified the man as 18-year-old Kendall Baston of District Heights.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive has not been established.

Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for the department, said Baston was the man behind the wheel when the car he was in with 18-year-old Wise High School student Cayliy Haygood crashed in early March.

Baston and Haygood struck a landscaping truck that was parked on the side of Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro. Haygood died in the crash. Baston was hospitalized.