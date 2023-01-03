Indictment returned against two men in Maryland for arson conspiracy targeting convenience stores

The men allegedly set fire to several 7-Eleven stores, then went back later to steal money from the ATMs.

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal grand jury in Maryland has returned an indictment charging two 33-year-old men for their involvement in a series of convenience store robberies.

Stephen Kennedy, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and Donnell Kelly, from D.C., were each charged with conspiracy to commit arson, arson affecting interstate commerce, commercial robbery, and use of a destructive device to further a violent crime. Authorities claim Kennedy and Kelly are also charged with being felons in possession of a firearm and an explosive device, respectively. Kennedy is also charged with carrying an explosive during the commission of a felony.

The indictment was returned on Feb. 22, 2023 and was unsealed Wednesday, after the defendants were arrested.

From Jan. 2021 to Jan. 2022, according to a 10-count indictment, officials say the two men tried to commit arsons at several 7-Eleven convenience stores so that they could get cash from ATMs in the stores.

The indictment alleges that Kennedy and Kelly traveled to the 7-Eleven locations, while they were open, and deployed explosive devices to set fire to the buildings, and on at least one occasion, demanded the contents of the cash register.

Authorities say the men allegedly burned the stores to force them to close and shut off power to the security cameras, which would enable them to return to the unguarded locations to burglarize the ATMs. The men allegedly stole $249,000.

Investigators say to conceal their crimes, Kennedy and Kelly used burned vehicles used in the arson attacks and/or burglaries and/or made false police reports regarding stolen license plates.

Authorities claim if convicted, Kennedy and Kelly each face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the arson conspiracy and each of four counts of arson affecting interstate commerce; a maximum of 20 years in prison for an armed commercial robbery; a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years and up to life in federal prison for using a destructive device in furtherance of a crime of violence; and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being felons in possession of an explosive device and firearm.

Finally, Kennedy faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years, consecutive to any other sentence imposed, for carrying an explosive during the commission of another federal felony.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Investigators say both men appeared initially in court Wednesday. They both agreed to remain detained pending detention hearings scheduled for Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. and at 3:30 p.m., respectively.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.