MPD: Woman hit by stray bullet in Southeast DC

Detectives do not believe the woman was the intended target in the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was the unintended victim of a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a call regarding the shooting came into the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Detectives say a woman was shot in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C.

Police say she was taken to an area hospital, conscious and breathing, to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening following the shooting.

Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department say the woman was not the intended target of the shooting and that she was struck by a stray bullet.

Police have not provided any information regarding a potential suspect nor have they said who the intended target of the shooting was.

Officers are on the lookout for a gray vehicle with heavily tinted windows.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call 911 or the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 immediately.

No other information was provided about the shooting.

