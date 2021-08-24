Police: Bethesda teacher arrested for sexual abuse of student in D.C.

The man is accused of sexually abusing a female student while he was a teacher and rowing coach at Walt Whitman High School.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a high school teacher who they say sexually abused a student multiple times between May and June of 2018.

According to D.C. police, 47-year-old Kirkland Shipley of Northwest, D.C. is suspected of abusing a female student while being a teacher and rowing coach at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland. The offenses allegedly happened in D.C.

Shipley was arrested Tuesday by detectives with D.C. Police's Youth and Family Services Division. He faces charges of first-degree child sexual abuse of a secondary education student and second-degree child sexual abuse of a secondary education student.

