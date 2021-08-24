x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Bethesda teacher arrested for sexual abuse of student in D.C.

The man is accused of sexually abusing a female student while he was a teacher and rowing coach at Walt Whitman High School.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a high school teacher who they say sexually abused a student multiple times between May and June of 2018.

According to D.C. police, 47-year-old Kirkland Shipley of Northwest, D.C. is suspected of abusing a female student while being a teacher and rowing coach at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland. The offenses allegedly happened in D.C.

Shipley was arrested Tuesday by detectives with D.C. Police's Youth and Family Services Division. He faces charges of first-degree child sexual abuse of a secondary education student and second-degree child sexual abuse of a secondary education student. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Fairfax elementary parents worry for safety of students not eligible for vaccination

FCPS said they're now asking elementary schools to provide a cafeteria seating chart to minimize unmasked close contacts. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.