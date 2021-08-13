‘We are seeing more and more cases like this across Frederick County’ | Maryland man charged for child porn

Registered sex offender Dennis Harrison from Rocky Ridge was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession and one count production of child pornography.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — When investigators in Frederick County executed a search warrant in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, they found a large amount of child pornography that belonged to 38-year-old Dennis Harrison, a registered sex offender.

They found the content in the 10000 block of Rocky Ridge Road. Harrison admitted to the production of some of the recovered material, police said. Based on the appearance of some of the images gathered, detectives estimated that the children ranged in age from one-to-14-years-old.

Deputies transported Harrison to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. His 10 charges are for knowingly possessing photographs depicting an individual under 16-years-old engaged in sexual conduct and one count of photographing a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more cases like this across Frederick County,” said Lt. Andy Crone, Frederick County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Section commander in a press release. For anyone exposed to Child Sexual Abuse Material ( online, you can immediately report this at www.cybertipline.org.