DC police ask for help identifying suspects placing card skimming device

WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C.
The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
The suspects fled the scene, according to officials.
Last month, police confiscated three card skimmers at convenience stores across the D.C.
DC police provided helpful tips before making a transaction:
- Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched
- Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable
- Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it
- Look inside the card reader before inserting your card
- If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911
- Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming
Anyone who can identify these individuals or who knows something about the crime should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offer a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in D.C.