DC police ask for help identifying suspects placing card skimming device

The suspects approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C.

The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.

The suspects fled the scene, according to officials.

Last month, police confiscated three card skimmers at convenience stores across the D.C.

DC police provided helpful tips before making a transaction:

Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched

Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable

Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it

Look inside the card reader before inserting your card

If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911

Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who knows something about the crime should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.