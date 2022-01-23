Man, woman killed in separate crashes in PG County on Sunday

Police say in both crashes, the victims’ vehicles left the roadway for unknown reasons.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating two separate crashes that left a man and woman dead.

Police say around 12:50 a.m. they received a call for a crash in the area of Brinkley Road near Glen Rock Avenue in Springdale. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found a single vehicle that had crashed into the guardrail.

Preliminary investigations reveal a man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving on the roadway when he left the roadway and crashed into the guardrail. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Brinkley Rd is closed between Kildare Ct and Glen Rock Ave due to a crash investigation. Please follow police direction. #MdTraffic pic.twitter.com/9ldj6SWUcZ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 23, 2022

About six hours later in Oxon Hill, police were notified of another crash on Martin Luther King Highway near Whitfield Chapel Road.

Officers responded and found a car that crashed into a tree. Investigators determined the woman operating the vehicle was traveling westbound when she left the roadway and crashed into a tree. She was also pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Prince George's County Police are working to establish the circumstances leading up to both crashes.