Man stabbed to death inside Petworth Neighborhood Library

WASHINGTON — A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death inside the Petworth Neighborhood Library in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A call came in to police dispatchers around 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing that had occurred at the library in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief of police, the suspect and victim appear to be experiencing homelessness and were known to each other.

One of the men followed the other into the library, where an altercation occurred.

That's when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the neck. Benedict called the stabbing a "targeted attack."

Bystanders who saw the stabbing took down the suspect and held him until police arrived.

The knife has been recovered, Benedict said.

The suspect has not been identified.

No other information has been released.

WUSA9 has reached out to DC Public Library for comment. We have not yet heard back.