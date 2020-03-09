'Fire Newsham' | Protesters gather outside DC mayor's home after officer shoots, kills man in SE DC

The demonstrators were outside Mayor Muriel Bowser's home demanding that she defund the police.

WASHINGTON — Dozens of protesters marched to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's house Thursday morning after a police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Deon Kay in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

The demonstrators from the D.C. chapter of Sunrise Movement and other organizations were outside the mayor's home around 6:30 a.m. chanting and holding a sign that said, "FIRE NEWSHAM." Protesters were demanding that Bowser fire D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham and defund the police.

They were also sharing their personal stories of oppression and injustice in the wake of recent police shootings.

"Pick a side Mayor Bowser and stand on the right side of history," one protester said.

Officers were seen lined up outside of the mayor's home during the protest as demonstrators continued to call on the mayor to take action and make a change within D.C. Police Department.

Protesters wanted to push pressure on the city leaders to defund the police after the killing of George Floyd by police. Naeem Alan, a demonstrator with the Sunrise Movement said this is not the first time that they are protesting outside of the mayor's house to demand that she defund the police.

"These demands that we are making aren't new," said Alan. "We asked her [Mayor Bowser] to fire Newsham a couple of months ago. We asked her to defund police a couple of months ago."

He added that they were out there in June, July and came back on Thursday morning.

Alan said if some of the funds going to the police were allocated to housing, education, and healthcare it will decrease crime. He said data shows more police does not reduce crime but putting money towards the key things he listed will.

Alan said that Mayor Bowser and members of the city council are not in support of defunding police which makes him believe that they are not aligned and standing with movements such as Black Lives Matter.

This comes after protests sparked Wednesday night outside the 7th District police station for several hours.

Police said Kay's shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Orange Street, Southeast. At around 3:50 p.m., police were working a tip that there were guns in a vehicle in the area.

When D.C. police approached the vehicle they were looking for, Newsham said two men fled on foot. During the chase, police said one of the men produced a gun, and an officer fired their weapon.

Kay was shot, and transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

MPD said the second man they pursued escape.

At the scene, police said they retrieved two guns, and 19-year-old Marcyelle Smith and 18-year-old Deonte Brown were arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license and no permit.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.