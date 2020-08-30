At BLM Plaza, a tense standoff between protesters and DC Police

The clash with police happened late Saturday night, just one day after the March on Washington. Dozens of social media posts depicted the events.

WASHINGTON — A clash between DC Police and protesters unfolded late Saturday night near Black Lives Matter Plaza, with videos depicting a terse standoff and toppled boxes on fire.

There is no current information on the arrests or official injuries from Saturday, although one video shows a group of demonstrators being treated at the scene while a chemical irritant was sprayed in the air.

Videos on social media depict a chaotic scene with dozens of fficers lined up, ready to clear demonstrators out of the area. Some posted that they were being shot at with rubber bullets by the officers, with others gathered around burning trashcans and boxes on side streets.

BREAKING: DC Cops just smashed the windows out on the BLM van and arrested the occupants—right after clearing Black Lives Matter Plaza with gas + rubber-coated steel bullets, leaving multiple protesters serious injured pic.twitter.com/T2edEg3OKB — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) August 30, 2020

Currently, there is no information on arrests or injuries. As of Sunday afternoon, DC Police said they are waiting on issuing a 'formal statement' of last night's events.

The protests were days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and one day following The Commitment March on Washington.

Officers with shields are out here now pic.twitter.com/Nm85fmKiaB — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 30, 2020

Anti-police-terror protest under Dupont Circle is so loud you can feel the ground shake. Pure energy tonight pic.twitter.com/wHIwedELJC — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) August 30, 2020

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that Mayor Bowser "should arrest these agitators and thugs," adding that if she didn't "clean up D.C. then the Federal Government will do it for you."