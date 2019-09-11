WASHINGTON — Two men were injured Friday in an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. A man and a teen boy were shot, and transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Commander of the Sixth District Durriyyah Habeebullah said that around 6:42 p.m. an off-duty police officer, who was working part-time in full uniform, came across a group of men, one of whom was armed with a gun. During the incident, the officer shot and wounded a man and a teen boy.

Police said both men shot are in stable condition. The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, and police said he is being interviewed.

Police said they are still investigating what led to the shooting.

RELATED: 3 teens shot in Northeast DC Thursday

Violence has been on an uptick across the city. On Thursday, three teens were shot in Northeast in two separate shootings happening within 15 minutes of each other.

In October, 22 violent crimes occurred within a 1,500-foot radius of the 1300 block of Columbia Road Northwest -- the most violent one-month period in that area in the last three years.

RELATED: Columbia Heights has most violent month in years just weeks after police promised increased patrols

In the past, Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham has blamed the uptick in violence on the abundance of illegal guns on the District's streets. Echoing Newsham's statements, Habeebullah cited illegal firearms as a concern for the MPD, when asked about increased violence in the city.

"One of the things we try to do is capture those persons carrying illegal firearms," Habeebullah said. "You can't have a shooting without a firearm. That's one of the biggest problems we have."

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.