Off-duty police officer suspended after pointing gun at driver

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County Police officer has been suspended without pay after allegedly pointing his gun at another driver in Annapolis last August.

According to police, Corporal James Thornley was off duty when he allegedly pointed his service weapon at another driver. Police say Thornley was in his own car when the incident occurred. Having recently gotten off work, he was still in his police uniform.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to court documents obtained by WUSA9, the unidentified victim told police she was driving on Route 50 when she was cut off by another driver.

It is unclear what led the two drivers to end up at the intersection of Forrest Dr. and Chinquapin Round Rd. as the events were redacted but Thornley reportedly got out of his truck and said "why are you trying to kill me?"

What happened next is partially redacted from the court document from the District Court of Maryland for Anne Arundel County but Thornley is accused of pointing his service weapon at the woman and saying "get your fat (blacked out) back in the car of I’m going to F***** shoot you."

The victim told police that she was "pissed and scared" when the gun was pointed at her.

Court documents show two officers went to Thornley's home to find out his side of the story. In the interview, Thornley reportedly told officers the incident happened after he saw a "blue Honda" driving aggressively. He said he told the woman to “get the f*** away from his vehicle," when the two reaching the intersection.

Prince George's County Police say Internal Affairs has opened an investigation into what happened.

Thornley first joined the department in 2003. He has been suspended from the department without pay. He faces several charges, including assault and use of a firearm.

