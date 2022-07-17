Police: Off-duty DC Police officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with a gun at the Wharf

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said off-duty police officers shot and killed a man pointing a handgun around the Wharf, but it It is unclear at who or what.

WASHINGTON — Off-duty D.C. Police officers shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at the Wharf in Southwest D.C. late Saturday night, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said.

According to D.C. police, another person, police described as a "witness" who appeared to be with the man, also suffered a graze wound. The person was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the individual remains unknown at this time.

During a media conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW.

Two officers who opened fire were off-duty, and they happened to be in the waterfront area "enjoying the evening" when they witnessed a man allegedly pointing a gun outside a restaurant, according to Contee.

Contee said, “Two off-duty members of the Metropolitan Police Department were in the area of the Wharf. While they were here, they observed an armed individual pointing a handgun down at the waterfront area."

Officers engaged with the person and began to open fire. D.C. police initially said the person was taken to hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries. It is unclear at who or what the man was aiming or if he fires the weapon.

Police didn't say who fired first during the exchange, but at least one shot was fired. Contee said all the information police have is still preliminary.

According to Contee, a semi-automatic weapon that they believe belongs to the suspect was recovered from the scene following the shooting.

Contee did not provide details on who and what the man was pointing his gun. Additional details regarding motives behind the shootings or identifying information about the man shot have not been released.