3 firefighters hurt in Temple Hills townhouse fire

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A fire at a townhouse in Temple Hills left three firefighters with serious injuries on Tuesday.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said crews responded to a two-story townhouse in the 3800 block of 28th Avenue in Temple Hills for a reported structure fire.

Arriving crews found fire visible from the first floor. A search of the house found no one inside. Firefighters worked to put the flames out. In the course of fighting the blaze, the fire department said three firefighters received serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding those injuries were not immediately made clear by the fire department.

Four adults and two children were displaced in the fire.