Watch Live: Massive fire erupts at Camp Airy for boys in Maryland, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. — A massive blaze broke out at a summer camp for boys on Wednesday morning, and no injuries were reported.

The smoke from the fire at a dining hall was seen miles away at Camp Airy for Boys in Maryland, officials said.

The fire happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the 14900 block of Old Camp Airy Road in Thurmont.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the edges of the roof.

About 100 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the two-alarm fire.

According to police, fire erupted throughout the first and second floors of the building.

Police say no one was inside the dining hall during the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.