Northeast DC bike shop robbed early Monday, police said

A window was seen smashed outside The Daily Rider in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A popular local bicycle shop in northeast D.C. was the victim of a robbery early Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers were called to The Daily Rider at 600 H Street NE just after 6:30 a.m. MPD spokesperson Paris Lewbel told WUSA that officers took a report for burglary and destruction of property. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Lewbel said.

Twitter user @H_Streeting_NE provided WUSA with a picture from outside the store on Monday. The photo shows a broken window in front of the store.

Police have not said what was stolen from the store. There is no estimate for how much it would cost to replace the smashed window.

Anyone who may have information about what may have happened should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.